The Art of AnchoringAugust 11, 2026 By John Gullick Unless a boat is secured, it will drift away. If it cannot be attached to something secure, such as a dock, piling, mooring buoy, tree,…
The 23rd Annual Richmond Maritime Festival Brings Together Community, Culture, and HistoryThe City of Richmond’s 23rd Annual Richmond Maritime Festival takes place on Aug. 22–23, 2026 at Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site. The two-day, family-friendly event brings to life the rich maritime legacy of Steveston through…
Rayglass 2400 makes its Australian debut at the 2026 Sydney Boat ShowAugust 11, 2026 Rayglass Boats, a Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) brand and a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of premium power boats, today announced that Australian boaters will get their first…
Grady-White Ownership Transition Draws National AttentionAugust 11, 2026 In their member newsletter, the NMMA reported that Grady-White Boats has announced that owner Eddie Smith is transferring control of the company to a perpetual purpose trust, an ownership model…
Evaluating GPS Tracking Devices for Boat Theft ProtectionAugust 11, 2026 – Sponsored Content – Thousands of vessels disappear each year from marinas, driveways, and storage lots. In fact, 73 percent of boats are stolen directly from trailers,…
Good Advice that You Can Share – Is Your Boat Ready for the Season?
Every year, thousands of boaters go out on the water without the proper safety equipment that is required by law. This equipment can be of great benefit and comfort and can mean the difference between a great day out on the water and a potential disaster.
Required items vary depending on boat length but here is a list of things that you should ensure are on board, in good working condition and within reach each time you go out:
Changing Scene
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Just Launched
Marine SCA Proudly Introduces Tuccoli Marine
Marine SCA, now representing several European boat manufacturers, proudly introduces Tuccoli Marine, an Italian brand recognized for premium craftsmanship, performance, and innovative fishing boat design.
Tuccoli, a 70-year-old shipyard, reinterprets the fishing boat, transforming its concept for versatility. Technical and functional to satisfy even professional fishermen, Tuccoli boats are now designed as recreational yachts, where nothing is left to chance…
Marine Products
ePropulsion Enters Powered Kayak Fishing Market with Innovative kLite Electric Outboard
ePropulsion Americas, the global leader in marine electric propulsion systems and services, has announced that it is entering the powered kayak market with the all-new kLite 750 electric outboard. Building on the award-winning technology that shattered convention with the highly portable eLite, the kLite 750 is powerful, but contained in a lightweight and compact form factor ideal for recreational or fishing kayaks alike.
People
Outdoor & Retail Specialist Stephanie Gevry Joins Can-Am Sales Group
Can-Am Sales Group, LLC., is proud to announce the addition of Stephanie Gevry to our Canadian team as Senior National Account Manager. Stephanie is a strategic, results-driven multilingual leader with global experience and a strong record of driving revenue, profit, and market share growth. Read More