Good Advice that You Can Share – Is Your Boat Ready for the Season? 

Every year, thousands of boaters go out on the water without the proper safety equipment that is required by law. This equipment can be of great benefit and comfort and can mean the difference between a great day out on the water and a potential disaster. 
 
Required items vary depending on boat length but here is a list of things that you should ensure are on board, in good working condition and within reach each time you go out: 

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Changing Scene

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Just Launched

Marine SCA Proudly Introduces Tuccoli Marine

Marine SCA, now representing several European boat manufacturers, proudly introduces Tuccoli Marine, an Italian brand recognized for premium craftsmanship, performance, and innovative fishing boat design.

Tuccoli, a 70-year-old shipyard, reinterprets the fishing boat, transforming its concept for versatility. Technical and functional to satisfy even professional fishermen, Tuccoli boats are now designed as recreational yachts, where nothing is left to chance…

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Marine Products

ePropulsion Enters Powered Kayak Fishing Market with Innovative kLite Electric Outboard

ePropulsion Americas, the global leader in marine electric propulsion systems and services, has announced that it is entering the powered kayak market with the all-new kLite 750 electric outboard. Building on the award-winning technology that shattered convention with the highly portable eLite, the kLite 750 is powerful, but contained in a lightweight and compact form factor ideal for recreational or fishing kayaks alike.

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People

Outdoor & Retail Specialist Stephanie Gevry Joins Can-Am Sales Group

Can-Am Sales Group, LLC., is proud to announce the addition of Stephanie Gevry to our Canadian team as Senior National Account Manager. Stephanie is a strategic, results-driven multilingual leader with global experience and a strong record of driving revenue, profit, and market share growth. Read More